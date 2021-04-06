Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 06, 2021

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/08 Cloudy 10

Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 10

Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/07 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/06 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 20/06 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/08 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/08 Cloudy 0

Jeju 16/10 Cloudy 0

Daegu 20/05 Cloudy 0

Busan 18/08 Cloudy 0
(END)

