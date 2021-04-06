S. Korean stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on the back of strong U.S. jobs data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.36 points, or 0.40 percent, to reach 3,133.19 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The strong start followed overnight gains on Wall Street, which got a boost from better-than-expected U.S. jobs data released Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.13 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.67 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps opened higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.7 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.4 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver vaulted 3.18 percent, while rival Kakao surged 5.18 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.85 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem fell 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,123.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.1 won from the previous session's close.
