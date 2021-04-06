S. Korean player at Masters inspired by countryman
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- When three-time PGA Tour winner Kim Si-woo needs a source of motivation, he doesn't have to look too far away.
Kim has his compatriot Im Sung-jae providing inspiration.
"Watching Sung-jae win and grow into a world-class player really motivates me," Kim said at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Monday (local time), where he's preparing for the Masters.
"I think we push each other to keep getting better and playing harder," Kim added.
Kim, 25, joined the PGA Tour in 2016 and has won three times, most recently in January this year. Im, the 2018-2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, has one victory to his name at age 23. Im made serious noise at last year's Masters with a runner-up finish, his best performance at a major.
Kim recalled that he first met Im at a junior tournament about 10 years ago and said, "Even then, he played with so much composure and hit the ball really well."
"He has done really well the last couple of years, and it's great to see that as a fellow player on the tour," Kim added. "Seeing Korean names up on the leaderboard makes me feel really proud and it pushes me, too."
Kim will be making his fourth appearance at the Masters. He missed the cut in his debut in 2017, and has finished tied for 24th, tied for 21st and tied for 34th since then.
"In my first year here, I was so nervous that I couldn't play the way I wanted to play," Kim said. "With more experience, I've played better, and I think the course suits my game. It's an honor just to be here because it's the greatest tournament there is."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(LEAD) LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
-
PM Chung may offer resignation next week: source
-
SK to buy 16 pct stake in Vietnam's largest retailer
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry rejects Japan's renewed claims over Dokdo islets