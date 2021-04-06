Seoul stocks down late Tues. morning on profit taking
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning after a strong start as investors attempted to take profits.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 5.86 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,114.97 as of 11:20 a.m.
The key index got off to a firm start, following overnight gains on Wall Street, but lost steam later as institutions offloaded shares.
The KOSPI rose for the third straight session Monday, buoyed by a US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal in the United States.
Large caps in Seoul traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained unchanged, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.35 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem dipped 1.84 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.71 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slipped 0.8 percent, while Celltrion lost 0.32 percent.
Among gainers, internet portal operator Naver jumped 2.25 percent, while rival Kakao surged 6.77 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,124.5 won to the U.S. dollar, up 3.2 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
