KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KIA CORP. 84,900 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,950 0
NEXENTIRE 7,700 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 137,500 DN 1,500
KCC 250,000 UP 17,500
SKBP 102,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 22,750 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,000 DN 400
TaekwangInd 983,000 0
SamyangFood 89,600 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,950 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 407,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 66,100 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 230,000 DN 4,000
Daewoong 30,600 DN 550
LGInt 30,650 DN 800
DB HiTek 56,800 DN 1,000
CJ 93,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 29,350 DN 150
SK hynix 143,000 0
Youngpoong 591,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,800 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,700 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,950 DN 250
Kogas 33,150 0
Hanwha 30,500 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,100 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 37,150 UP 150
HITEJINRO 36,650 UP 400
Yuhan 61,800 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 183,500 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 49,750 0
DL 85,000 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 14,850 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,500 DN 100
Daesang 25,400 0
SKNetworks 5,570 DN 60
ORION Holdings 15,550 UP 900
KEPCO E&C 28,600 UP 1,800
