KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 289,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 283,500 DN 500
SGBC 79,100 UP 900
Hyosung 86,700 DN 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,050 DN 10
LG Corp. 90,500 DN 1,300
KAL 27,100 UP 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 159,500 DN 3,000
SsangyongCement 7,500 DN 60
BoryungPharm 21,150 UP 50
L&L 14,800 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,150 DN 750
SamsungElec 86,000 UP 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,710 DN 390
SK Discovery 58,700 DN 1,200
POSCO 328,500 DN 6,000
LS 65,000 DN 2,100
GC Corp 324,000 DN 18,000
GS E&C 42,300 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,500 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 642,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 296,000 DN 9,000
NHIS 11,650 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,050 UP 340
SKC 131,000 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 191,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,500 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,810 DN 15
LOTTE 33,400 DN 300
Binggrae 59,400 0
GCH Corp 32,550 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 46,350 DN 200
Hanmi Science 56,300 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 191,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 117,000 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,900 DN 50
HtlShilla 86,700 UP 700
(MORE)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
SK to buy 16 pct stake in Vietnam's largest retailer
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns
-
PM Chung may offer resignation next week: source
-
Police name suspect in possible stalking murder case