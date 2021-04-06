KSOE 130,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,150 DN 1,000

OCI 116,000 UP 1,000

GS Retail 37,350 UP 150

Ottogi 568,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 31,900 DN 650

F&F 140,000 UP 4,000

NamsunAlum 3,755 UP 30

MERITZ SECU 4,465 DN 15

HyundaiMipoDock 67,000 DN 400

S-1 81,900 DN 400

ZINUS 79,900 DN 100

Hanchem 257,000 DN 4,500

DWS 48,000 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 56,400 0

S-Oil 79,600 DN 800

LG Innotek 212,000 UP 2,500

HDC HOLDINGS 11,800 0

LS ELECTRIC 59,700 DN 1,300

KorZinc 404,500 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 290,500 DN 3,000

HMM 29,150 UP 400

HYUNDAI WIA 79,800 DN 1,900

Mobis 297,000 DN 7,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,300 DN 650

KumhoPetrochem 250,500 UP 5,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,490 DN 110

SYC 57,300 0

SamsungSecu 41,000 UP 1,450

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,450 DN 50

Hanon Systems 18,000 DN 300

SK 279,500 0

ShinpoongPharm 84,200 DN 1,100

Handsome 41,300 UP 50

Asiana Airlines 14,950 0

COWAY 65,900 UP 700

KG DONGBU STL 14,400 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 4,000

IBK 9,060 DN 20

SKTelecom 281,500 UP 2,500

(MORE)