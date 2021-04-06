KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 130,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,150 DN 1,000
OCI 116,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 37,350 UP 150
Ottogi 568,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 31,900 DN 650
F&F 140,000 UP 4,000
NamsunAlum 3,755 UP 30
MERITZ SECU 4,465 DN 15
HyundaiMipoDock 67,000 DN 400
S-1 81,900 DN 400
ZINUS 79,900 DN 100
Hanchem 257,000 DN 4,500
DWS 48,000 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 56,400 0
S-Oil 79,600 DN 800
LG Innotek 212,000 UP 2,500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 59,700 DN 1,300
KorZinc 404,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 290,500 DN 3,000
HMM 29,150 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 79,800 DN 1,900
Mobis 297,000 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,300 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 250,500 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,490 DN 110
SYC 57,300 0
SamsungSecu 41,000 UP 1,450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,450 DN 50
Hanon Systems 18,000 DN 300
SK 279,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 84,200 DN 1,100
Handsome 41,300 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 14,950 0
COWAY 65,900 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 14,400 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 4,000
IBK 9,060 DN 20
SKTelecom 281,500 UP 2,500
