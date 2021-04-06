Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 April 06, 2021

SNT MOTIV 59,100 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 45,650 UP 550
KEPCO 23,850 DN 150
DONGSUH 31,900 DN 900
SamsungEng 13,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 125,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,240 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 21,150 UP 200
KT 28,050 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL211000 UP5500
LOTTE TOUR 19,950 UP 900
LG Uplus 12,650 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,500 DN 500
KT&G 80,900 DN 300
DHICO 13,000 DN 100
Doosanfc 48,600 DN 1,500
LG Display 25,850 UP 1,250
Kangwonland 25,500 UP 150
NAVER 388,500 UP 11,500
Kakao 544,000 UP 42,000
NCsoft 870,000 DN 15,000
KIWOOM 135,000 UP 2,500
DSME 28,500 UP 150
DSINFRA 10,450 DN 400
DWEC 6,490 UP 60
DongwonF&B 195,000 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 33,050 DN 100
LGH&H 1,561,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 812,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 160,000 UP 5,500
Celltrion 303,500 DN 4,500
Huchems 22,100 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 125,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,100 UP 1,100
KIH 91,000 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 40,550 UP 400
GS 38,750 DN 150
(MORE)

