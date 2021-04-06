KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,300 UP 50
LIG Nex1 44,000 UP 100
Fila Holdings 42,650 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,100 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,145 UP 75
AMOREPACIFIC 258,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,250 UP 100
SK Innovation 228,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 33,000 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 53,000 DN 1,600
Hansae 20,600 UP 750
LG HAUSYS 82,600 DN 500
Youngone Corp 38,850 DN 300
CSWIND 73,700 UP 1,700
GKL 16,500 UP 200
KOLON IND 62,300 DN 500
HanmiPharm 313,000 0
BNK Financial Group 6,630 0
emart 169,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY475 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 UP 500
HANJINKAL 50,600 DN 2,300
DoubleUGames 67,100 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 126,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 120,000 0
MANDO 65,800 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 754,000 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 61,300 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 40,800 DN 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,450 DN 200
Netmarble 129,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S282500 DN2000
ORION 130,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,350 DN 200
BGF Retail 160,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 251,000 DN 8,000
HDC-OP 29,200 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 50
Big Hit 259,000 UP 11,000
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
SK to buy 16 pct stake in Vietnam's largest retailer
(2nd LD) N. Korea decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns
PM Chung may offer resignation next week: source
Police name suspect in possible stalking murder case