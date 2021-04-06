CJ CGV 27,300 UP 50

LIG Nex1 44,000 UP 100

Fila Holdings 42,650 UP 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,000 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,100 DN 650

HANWHA LIFE 3,145 UP 75

AMOREPACIFIC 258,500 DN 1,500

FOOSUNG 10,250 UP 100

SK Innovation 228,500 DN 4,000

POONGSAN 33,000 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 53,000 DN 1,600

Hansae 20,600 UP 750

LG HAUSYS 82,600 DN 500

Youngone Corp 38,850 DN 300

CSWIND 73,700 UP 1,700

GKL 16,500 UP 200

KOLON IND 62,300 DN 500

HanmiPharm 313,000 0

BNK Financial Group 6,630 0

emart 169,500 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY475 50 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 UP 500

HANJINKAL 50,600 DN 2,300

DoubleUGames 67,100 DN 1,300

CUCKOO 126,000 DN 1,500

COSMAX 120,000 0

MANDO 65,800 DN 1,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 754,000 UP 4,000

INNOCEAN 61,300 DN 400

Doosan Bobcat 40,800 DN 750

H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,450 DN 200

Netmarble 129,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S282500 DN2000

ORION 130,000 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,350 DN 200

BGF Retail 160,500 UP 1,500

SKCHEM 251,000 DN 8,000

HDC-OP 29,200 DN 150

WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 50

Big Hit 259,000 UP 11,000

(MORE)