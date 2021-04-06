Go to Contents Go to Navigation

By-election voters asked to observe quarantine, distancing rules

All News 15:57 April 06, 2021

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Quarantine authorities on Tuesday asked the public to thoroughly comply with social distancing and other anti-coronavirus rules in the voting process for this week's mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan.

By-election voting for the two mayoral seats and 19 other regional public posts is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and last till 8 p.m. on Wednesday at 3,459 polling stations across the country.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said in a media briefing that voters must always wear a mask while voting at the polling station, except when they take off the mask briefly for identity verification, in order to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

This file photo taken on April 1, 2021, shows quarantine officials disinfecting a polling station in Busan ahead of early voting for the city's April 7 mayoral by-election. (Yonhap)

The state agency also urged all voters to strictly keep a safe distance from others within the polling stations and pay attention to hand hygiene, such as hand sanitization before and after voting.

"The nation is now at a critical crossroads in its effort to avert a new cycle of COVID-19 outbreaks. Thus it is important for all voters to thoroughly observe distancing and other quarantine measures," an official from the agency said.

A year ago, tens of millions of South Koreans cast ballots in person for the April 15 general elections amid fears of COVID-19 transmissions, but only a small number of election-related coronavirus cases were reported, setting a quarantine precedent at home and abroad.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#election day quarantine
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!