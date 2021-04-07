Samsung Electronics sees 44 pct rise in Q1 operating income
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday expected forecast-beating first-quarter earnings as its mobile business apparently offset relatively tepid performance from the semiconductor business.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 9.3 trillion won (US$8.3 billion) for the first three months of the year, up 44.2 percent from a year ago.
Its first-quarter operating income estimate beats the market consensus of 8.95 trillion won in the data compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency that surveyed 12 local brokerage houses last month.
Samsung projected its first-quarter sales at 65 trillion won in the January-March period, also up 17.5 percent from a year earlier. The figure is also above the market consensus of 60 trillion won.
Samsung, the world's leading memory chip and smartphone vendor, did not break down performances of its respective business divisions, saying it will announce the detailed earnings later this month.


