Today in Korean history
April 8
1899 -- Telephone service becomes available in Seoul for the first time.
1970 -- Thirty-three people are crushed to death when an apartment building collapses in Seoul.
1980 -- South Korea launches its first domestically manufactured submarine.
1984 -- Telephone service between South Korea and China is launched.
1995 -- South Korea signs a visa exemption pact with Nicaragua.
2002 -- Speed skater Kim Dong-sung wins six gold medals at the 2002 World Short Track Championship.
2007 -- Bill Richardson, Democratic governor of the U.S. state of New Mexico, arrives in Pyongyang to discuss reclaiming the remains of American soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War and ending the dispute on North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
2008 -- Yi So-yeon, a female astronaut and bio-systems engineer, becomes the first South Korean to reach orbit.
2009 -- Ssangyong Motor Co. cuts 37 percent of its workforce in a survival bid.
2013 -- North Korea says it is withdrawing all of its workers from an inter-Korean industrial complex in response to what it claims are the South's provocations against the country's dignity. All operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex, which first began production in late 2004, came to a halt on April 9, when the North pulled out its 53,000 workers from the park at the height of political and military tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The jointly run industrial zone reopened in September.
2019 -- Korean Air Lines Co. Chairman Cho Yang-ho dies of lung disease. His only son Won-tae succeeded the late chairman to take the helm of the national flag carrier, as well as several other affiliates under Hanjin Group.
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming
-
Police name suspect in possible stalking murder case
-
SK to buy 16 pct stake in Vietnam's largest retailer
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming