Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 07, 2021

SEOUL, Apr. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 21/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/07 Sunny 0

Busan 20/11 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!