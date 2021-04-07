(LEAD) LG Electronics expects best-ever quarterly earnings in Q1
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday expected its best-ever quarterly performance in the first quarter as its home appliance and TV sales apparently basked in pent-up demand amid the pandemic.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech firm projected its operating profit at 1.51 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) for the first three months of 2021, up 39.2 percent from a year earlier.
Its first-quarter operating income estimate beat the market consensus of 1.27 trillion won in the survey on seven brokerage houses by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency.
LG also expected its first-quarter sales at 18.8 trillion won for the January-March period, up 27.7 percent from a year earlier. The figure is also above the market consensus of 17.9 trillion won.
Should its earnings forecast stand, LG will record its largest sales and operating profit for any quarter in its history.
LG did not break down performances of its respective business divisions, saying it will announce the detailed earnings later this month.
