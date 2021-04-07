The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 07, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.58 0.58
2-M 0.66 0.67
3-M 0.73 0.74
6-M 0.77 0.78
12-M 0.86 0.87
(END)
