Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning amid recovery hopes
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning as investors pinned their hopes on a faster-than-expected global economic recovery amid lingering worries of a potential resurgence of the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.06 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,137.14 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded higher as investor sentiment was boosted by the International Monetary Fund's latest forecast for this year's global economic growth at 6 percent, compared with an earlier estimate of 5.5 percent.
The key index trimmed earlier gains, however, after South Korea reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since early January, raising concerns of another wave of the pandemic.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics, which expects forecast-beating first-quarter earnings, shed 0.23 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.35 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem inched up 0.12 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 2.02 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver slid 1.42 percent, while rival Kakao declined 1.47 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 1.33 percent, while Celltrion rose 1.15 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,116.9 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
