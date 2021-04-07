Unification ministry vows efforts to resume inter-Korean talks despite N.K.'s decision to skip Tokyo Olympics
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry vowed efforts to resume inter-Korean talks despite North Korea's decision not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, a high-level official said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, North Korea said it will not take part in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics to protect its athletes from the coronavirus pandemic, dashing South Korea's hopes to use the games to kick-start the stalled peace process with Pyongyang.
"There is still time left until July. We will continue efforts to revive inter-Korean relations through various opportunities while keeping an eye on the situation," the ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
This marks the first Summer Olympics that the North will skip since the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
