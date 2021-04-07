(Copyright)
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
Police name suspect in possible stalking murder case
SK to buy 16 pct stake in Vietnam's largest retailer
(LEAD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming
(2nd LD) N. Korea decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns