KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 30,600 0
TaekwangInd 982,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 66,100 0
HyundaiMtr 230,000 0
NEXENTIRE 7,660 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 137,500 0
KCC 261,000 UP 11,000
SKBP 102,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 22,450 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,700 DN 300
SamyangFood 88,900 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 408,000 UP 1,000
LGInt 30,750 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 15,750 UP 900
Daesang 25,700 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,570 0
ORION Holdings 15,700 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,800 DN 150
Kogas 33,650 UP 500
Hanwha 30,950 UP 450
DB HiTek 55,900 DN 900
CJ 92,600 DN 400
JWPHARMA 29,300 DN 50
SK hynix 143,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 589,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,000 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,300 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,400 UP 450
KIA CORP. 85,300 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,200 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 37,700 UP 550
HITEJINRO 36,350 DN 300
Yuhan 62,700 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 183,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 50,300 UP 550
DL 85,400 UP 400
Shinsegae 283,500 DN 5,500
(MORE)
-
