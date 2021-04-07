Daewoong 30,600 0

TaekwangInd 982,000 DN 1,000

AmoreG 66,100 0

HyundaiMtr 230,000 0

NEXENTIRE 7,660 DN 40

CHONGKUNDANG 137,500 0

KCC 261,000 UP 11,000

SKBP 102,500 UP 500

BukwangPharm 22,450 DN 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 71,700 DN 300

SamyangFood 88,900 DN 700

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 UP 350

CJ CheilJedang 408,000 UP 1,000

LGInt 30,750 UP 100

Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 15,750 UP 900

Daesang 25,700 UP 300

SKNetworks 5,570 0

ORION Holdings 15,700 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 188,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,800 DN 150

Kogas 33,650 UP 500

Hanwha 30,950 UP 450

DB HiTek 55,900 DN 900

CJ 92,600 DN 400

JWPHARMA 29,300 DN 50

SK hynix 143,500 UP 500

Youngpoong 589,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 45,000 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,300 UP 600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,400 UP 450

KIA CORP. 85,300 UP 400

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,200 DN 900

ShinhanGroup 37,700 UP 550

HITEJINRO 36,350 DN 300

Yuhan 62,700 UP 900

CJ LOGISTICS 183,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 50,300 UP 550

DL 85,400 UP 400

Shinsegae 283,500 DN 5,500

(MORE)