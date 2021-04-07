KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 284,000 UP 500
SGBC 77,800 DN 1,300
Hyosung 86,900 UP 200
SSANGYONGCNE 7,480 DN 20
LG Corp. 91,300 UP 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,070 UP 20
POSCO CHEMICAL 163,000 UP 3,500
BoryungPharm 21,150 0
L&L 14,900 UP 100
KAL 27,200 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,200 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,250 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 46,250 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,580 DN 130
SamsungElec 85,600 DN 400
NHIS 12,100 UP 450
GCH Corp 32,950 UP 400
LOTTE 33,500 UP 100
Binggrae 60,400 UP 1,000
POSCO 329,000 UP 500
SK Discovery 58,500 DN 200
LS 65,200 UP 200
GC Corp 327,500 UP 3,500
GS E&C 42,650 UP 350
SPC SAMLIP 72,900 0
SAMSUNG SDS 190,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,600 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,795 DN 15
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 654,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 298,500 UP 2,500
LotteChilsung 135,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,250 UP 200
SKC 133,500 UP 2,500
GS Retail 37,500 UP 150
Ottogi 571,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 32,550 UP 650
F&F 145,500 UP 5,500
NamsunAlum 3,810 UP 55
MERITZ SECU 4,620 UP 155
