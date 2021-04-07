KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 85,600 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 58,700 UP 2,400
SamsungElecMech 196,500 UP 5,000
Hanssem 117,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,100 UP 200
KSOE 127,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,600 UP 450
OCI 121,500 UP 5,500
LS ELECTRIC 62,000 UP 2,300
KorZinc 413,500 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,470 DN 20
SYC 57,200 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 65,500 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 55,600 DN 800
S-Oil 80,100 UP 500
LG Innotek 213,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 290,500 0
HMM 30,500 UP 1,350
HYUNDAI WIA 79,000 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 246,000 DN 4,500
Mobis 300,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,900 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 12,200 UP 400
S-1 81,600 DN 300
ZINUS 79,900 0
Hanchem 252,500 DN 4,500
DWS 46,800 DN 1,200
KEPCO 24,050 UP 200
SamsungSecu 41,800 UP 800
KG DONGBU STL 15,800 UP 1,400
SKTelecom 281,000 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 60,100 UP 1,000
HyundaiElev 45,650 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,150 DN 300
Hanon Systems 18,250 UP 250
SK 278,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 85,900 UP 1,700
Handsome 40,850 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 15,000 UP 50
COWAY 65,800 DN 100
