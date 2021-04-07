KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 UP 500
IBK 9,170 UP 110
DONGSUH 31,950 UP 50
SamsungEng 13,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 129,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 6,160 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 34,500 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 21,500 UP 350
KT 27,950 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL212000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 19,950 0
LG Uplus 12,700 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,400 DN 100
KT&G 81,000 UP 100
DHICO 12,950 DN 50
Doosanfc 48,800 UP 200
LG Display 25,600 DN 250
Kangwonland 25,600 UP 100
NAVER 384,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 542,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 868,000 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 138,500 UP 3,500
DSME 28,150 DN 350
DSINFRA 10,400 DN 50
DWEC 6,490 0
DongwonF&B 195,000 0
KEPCO KPS 32,700 DN 350
LGH&H 1,549,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 811,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 27,300 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,200 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 158,500 DN 1,500
Celltrion 306,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 22,400 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 126,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,800 DN 300
KIH 94,400 UP 3,400
LOTTE Himart 40,550 0
GS 38,900 UP 150
(MORE)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming
-
Police name suspect in possible stalking murder case
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank