CJ CGV 27,000 DN 300

LIG Nex1 42,100 DN 1,900

Fila Holdings 42,800 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 DN 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 UP 1,200

HANWHA LIFE 3,265 UP 120

AMOREPACIFIC 258,000 DN 500

FOOSUNG 10,200 DN 50

SK Innovation 232,500 UP 4,000

POONGSAN 33,600 UP 600

KBFinancialGroup 53,600 UP 600

Hansae 20,750 UP 150

LG HAUSYS 84,000 UP 1,400

Youngone Corp 39,200 UP 350

CSWIND 75,500 UP 1,800

GKL 16,350 DN 150

KOLON IND 62,300 0

HanmiPharm 329,000 UP 16,000

BNK Financial Group 6,800 UP 170

emart 170,000 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY485 00 UP950

KOLMAR KOREA 56,000 DN 600

HANJINKAL 51,500 UP 900

DoubleUGames 64,600 DN 2,500

CUCKOO 129,000 UP 3,000

COSMAX 120,500 UP 500

MANDO 65,600 DN 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 765,000 UP 11,000

INNOCEAN 61,400 UP 100

Doosan Bobcat 40,900 UP 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,500 UP 50

Netmarble 128,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S283000 UP500

ORION 130,500 UP 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,900 DN 450

BGF Retail 161,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 250,000 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 29,400 UP 200

WooriFinancialGroup 10,650 UP 550

Big Hit 276,000 UP 17,000

(MORE)