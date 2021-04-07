KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,000 DN 300
LIG Nex1 42,100 DN 1,900
Fila Holdings 42,800 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 UP 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 3,265 UP 120
AMOREPACIFIC 258,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 10,200 DN 50
SK Innovation 232,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 33,600 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 53,600 UP 600
Hansae 20,750 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 84,000 UP 1,400
Youngone Corp 39,200 UP 350
CSWIND 75,500 UP 1,800
GKL 16,350 DN 150
KOLON IND 62,300 0
HanmiPharm 329,000 UP 16,000
BNK Financial Group 6,800 UP 170
emart 170,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY485 00 UP950
KOLMAR KOREA 56,000 DN 600
HANJINKAL 51,500 UP 900
DoubleUGames 64,600 DN 2,500
CUCKOO 129,000 UP 3,000
COSMAX 120,500 UP 500
MANDO 65,600 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 765,000 UP 11,000
INNOCEAN 61,400 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 40,900 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,500 UP 50
Netmarble 128,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S283000 UP500
ORION 130,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,900 DN 450
BGF Retail 161,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 250,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 29,400 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 10,650 UP 550
Big Hit 276,000 UP 17,000
