S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 7, 2021
All News 16:30 April 07, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.680 0.684 -0.4
3-year TB 1.181 1.181 0.0
10-year TB 2.064 2.069 -0.5
2-year MSB 0.902 0.902 0.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.073 2.078 -0.5
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
Most Saved
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming
-
Indonesian defense minister to visit S. Korea to attend fighter jet event
-
N. Korea's decision to skip Olympics consistent with its COVID-19 response: Price