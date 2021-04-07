S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Wednesday to suspend a AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination program for people younger than 60 due to concerns related to blood clots.
Set to start on Thursday, AstraZeneca vaccination programs for special education instructors and teachers at kindergarten, elementary, middle and high schools will also be suspended.
The decision came as the European Medicine Agency (EMA), the European Union's medicines regulator, is set to hold a meeting this week to review cases of blood clots found in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The EMA noted last month that there is no evidence linking AstraZeneca's vaccine and increased reports of blood clots, though it couldn't rule out a correlation for rare cases of disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).
These cases are known to have been identified in women aged under 55.
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases most since early Jan., another wave of pandemic looming
-
Indonesian defense minister to visit S. Korea to attend fighter jet event