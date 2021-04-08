-- Public sentiment was harsh; 'incapable, arrogant' ruling party loses big (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Angry public brings Democratic Party to justice, opposition reclaims both Seoul and Busan (Kookmin Daily)

-- Rage over real estate issues leads to judgment for gov't, ruling party (Donga llbo)

-- Angry public tosses ruling party (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition party wins big, wind of judgment against gov't strong (Segye Times)

-- 41:0, furious public makes judgment on gov't (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul flipped as people judged gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party faces crushing defeat as public sentiment turns (Hankyoreh)

-- Angry public flips dogmatic ruling party (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Public's anger bursts over Moon's maladministration on real estate, ruling party suffers crushing defeat (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Double-standard' maladministration in real estate leads to unprecedented defeat for giant ruling party (Korea Economic Daily)

