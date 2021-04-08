Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Public sentiment was harsh; 'incapable, arrogant' ruling party loses big (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Angry public brings Democratic Party to justice, opposition reclaims both Seoul and Busan (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rage over real estate issues leads to judgment for gov't, ruling party (Donga llbo)
-- Angry public tosses ruling party (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition party wins big, wind of judgment against gov't strong (Segye Times)
-- 41:0, furious public makes judgment on gov't (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul flipped as people judged gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party faces crushing defeat as public sentiment turns (Hankyoreh)
-- Angry public flips dogmatic ruling party (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Public's anger bursts over Moon's maladministration on real estate, ruling party suffers crushing defeat (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Double-standard' maladministration in real estate leads to unprecedented defeat for giant ruling party (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- By-elections give PPP a major comeback (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Opposition set to win Seoul, Busan race (Korea Herald)
-- Conservatives set to win mayoral seats in Seoul, Busan (Korea Times)
