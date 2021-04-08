(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 8)

The Moon administration now sees its room to maneuver between Washington and Pyongyang being further diminished under the Biden administration, which has emphasized a disciplined diplomacy in dealing with North Korean issues. Since US President Joe Biden took office Jan. 20, Washington has vowed to address the dire human rights situation in the North and to consider negotiations with the recalcitrant regime only as long as the end result -- complete denuclearization -- is clearly on the road map.