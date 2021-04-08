(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 8)

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has been ramping up pressure on the recalcitrant North by raising the issues of its nuclear weapons program and human rights abuses. This might have prompted the North to believe it was not proper to seek dialogue with the U.S. for now. The Moon administration has been going all-out to mediate dialogue between the North and the U.S. Now the prospects are dimming for any progress in the North's denuclearization and President Moon's much-touted "peace process" on the peninsula.