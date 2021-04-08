Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 08, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 18/05 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/07 Rain 0
Jeonju 18/06 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/12 Cloudy 0
Daegu 20/09 Sunny 0
Busan 19/11 Sunny 0
(END)
