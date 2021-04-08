Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

April 08, 2021

SEOUL, Apr. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/05 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/07 Rain 0

Jeonju 18/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/12 Cloudy 0

Daegu 20/09 Sunny 0

Busan 19/11 Sunny 0

