KT Sat to expand satellite telecommunications services in Indonesia
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- KT Sat Co., a satellite service arm of South Korean telecom giant KT Corp., said Thursday it has won an order to establish a high-speed satellite telecommunications network in Indonesia's Papua province.
The company said it will take part in the Indonesian government-led project to offer telecommunications services for 3.4 million Indonesians and up to 1,300 schools and public facilities in the province by partnering with local satellite internet service provider DTP.
A KT Sat official said that it will utilize its Koreasat 7 for the project, which has already been offering services in Indonesia since its launch in 2017.
Indonesia aims to offer universal telecommunications services across the country using satellite telecommunications as cable infrastructure installation poses challenges for the island country, according to KT Sat.
The company currently offers telecommunications and broadcast services using satellites in 10 countries, including Malaysia and Mongolia.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup