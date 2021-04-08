Samsung launches upgraded Galaxy A series in U.S.
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its new Galaxy A series smartphone portfolio in the United States on Thursday, hoping it can take over market share of its South Korean rival LG Electronics Inc. that recently announced its departure from the mobile business.
Starting with the Galaxy A42 5G on Thursday, Samsung will release the Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G and A12 on Friday in the U.S. The Galaxy A02s will be available from April 29.
"These are the perfect smartphones for anyone who wants the quality and innovation synonymous with Samsung at a great price," said Drew Blackard, vice president of mobile product management at Samsung Electronics America.
The world's biggest smartphone vendor expects the 2021 edition of its mid-low tier Galaxy A smartphones to boost its handset sales in the U.S. along with the flagship Galaxy S devices that were introduced in January.
Samsung was the second-largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. with a market share of 22.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, far behind Apple Inc., which dominated with a 60.1 percent share, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.
The U.S. launch of the new Galaxy A series will help Samsung to eat up LG's presence in the market. LG on Monday announced that its mobile business unit will no longer operate after July 31 after years of money-losing performance.
According to Counterpoint Research, 58 percent of LG's smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were models priced below $150, while 37 percent of them were handsets priced between $150 and $500, meaning the company's mobile sales were concentrated in mid-low tier devices.
The newly launched Galaxy A smartphones in the U.S. come with price tags lower than $500, with the A32 5G priced at US$279.99, making it Samsung's first-ever 5G smartphone to be sold for under $300. The starting price for the A02s is only $109.99.
"In markets like the U.S., where LG is the third-largest brand with a 9 percent share, Samsung will be doubling down with its affordable A series to capture LG's prepaid share." said Yi Dong-keun, a research analyst at Counterpoint Research. "Motorola, HMD, Alcatel, ZTE and Vinsmart could be the ones in line to capture the rest."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup