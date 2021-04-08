Average monthly household spending down 2.3 pct in 2020 amid pandemic
SEJONG, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Average monthly household spending fell 2.3 percent on year in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt private consumption, data showed Thursday.
South Korean households spent an average of 2.4 million won (US$2,144) per month last year, compared with 2.45 million won per month in 2019, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
Average monthly expenditures on food and nonalcoholic beverages came to 381,000 won last year, up 14.6 percent from a year ago, the data showed.
The data also showed that spending on energy and accommodation was tallied at 286,000 won, up 3.3 percent from a year ago, and that transportation-related expenditures came to 289,000 won, down 2.4 percent on year.
Hit by social distancing rules, spending on entertainment and culture dipped 14 percent on year to 226,000 won, the data showed.
Expenditures by four-member households averaged 3.69 million won, down 0.7 percent on year, while the figure for single-member households reached 1.32 million won last year, down 7.4 percent on year, according to Statistics Korea.
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank