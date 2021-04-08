Arms procurement agency on alert over series of COVID-19 infections
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- A military officer working for the arms procurement agency tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of confirmed cases there, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The officer of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has been in isolation after coming into close contact with his colleague who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.
Since last week, the agency has reported six COVID-19 cases, including the latest one. All of them worked at a same building of the government complex in the city of Gwacheon, south of Seoul.
"Around 1,500 DAPA members underwent virus tests, and all of them, except for the six individuals, tested negative," a DAPA official said. "Contact tracing is still under way, and we are taking necessary steps to prevent further spread."
The military reported another COVID-19 case on Thursday, where an officer affiliated with a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry in Anyang, also south of Seoul, was confirmed to have been infected following his vacation.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 670.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 700 more COVID-19 cases, including 674 local infections, raising the total caseload to 107,598, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. It marked the highest number since early January.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
