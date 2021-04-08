S. Korea to accelerate hydrogen technologies
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Thursday it will spend 25.3 billion won (US$22.6 million) over six years to acquire core hydrogen-related technologies as the country seeks to boost its hydrogen industry.
The ministry said it will commit 3.3 billion won this year and aims to develop promising hydrogen production and storage technologies, which are currently at an early stage in South Korea.
Under the plan, the country aims to acquire technologies, such as photoelectrochemical water splitting, which can produce hydrogen by using sunlight and a specialized semiconductor.
It also aims to develop methods to store high-density hydrogen that can travel long distances.
South Korea has committed big to developing its hydrogen industry, with the country's five major conglomerates -- SK, Hyundai Motor, POSCO, Hanwha and Hyosung -- promising last month to invest 43 trillion won in hydrogen-related infrastructure by 2030.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank