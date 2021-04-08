Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Moon says he takes the ruling party's crushing election defeat as the people's 'reprimand'

All News 10:49 April 08, 2021
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!