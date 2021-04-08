Police raid LH in probe into alleged business irregularities
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the headquarters of Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) and other locations Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities involving a former company official and contractors.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said its officers searched the offices of the state housing developer in Jinju, about 435 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and its suppliers, as well as the homes of three suspects.
Police have been probing separate allegations that dozens of former and current LH officials purchased land plots possibly using insider information before they were designated for development.
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup