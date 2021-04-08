'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The music video for the 2018 BTS hit "Fake Love" has earned 900 million views on YouTube, becoming the group's fourth song to reach the milestone, their agency said Thursday.
"Fake Love," the main track for the seven-piece act's third full album "Love Yourself: Tear," hit 900 million views at 10:39 a.m. on Thursday, according to Big Hit Music.
The album had stayed on Billboard's main albums chart for 15 consecutive weeks after peaking at No. 1, while "Fake Love" debuted at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and remained there for six straight weeks.
BTS now has four music videos that have racked up more than 900 million views. Its most-watched music video is "DNA" with 1.2 billion views, followed by "Boy With Luv" and "Dynamite" with 1.1 billion and 900 million views, respectively.
