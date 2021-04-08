Doosan Infracore enjoys robust sales in March
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. said Thursday that its monthly sales surged in March at home and abroad on the back of stimulus policies around the globe and brisk development projects.
South Korea's top construction equipment maker sold 4,591 excavators in China, the highest monthly sales since 1994 when it tapped into the country. In South Korea, it sold 650 excavators, including 21 units of over 38-ton excavators last month.
In North America, Doosan Infracore sold 177 units of construction equipment last month on the back of the U.S. government's pump priming measures, it said.
A total of 484 units of construction equipment were sold in Europe last month, Doosan Infracore said.
The company said it will be able to achieve its annual sales target of 9 trillion won (US$8.1 billion) and annual operating profit target of 762.4 billion won thanks to global strong sales.
Citing a boom in its sales in China's construction equipment market, local analysts predicted that the company posted a strong performance in the first quarter.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank