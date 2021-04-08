3 U.S. service members, dependent test positive for virus
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Three American service members and a dependent have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here in the past two weeks, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Two of the service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights, while the others traveled via commercial flights, according to the U.S. military.
"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a statement, adding that none of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a COVID-19 test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 819.
-
