KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 91,400 UP 100
Daewoong 31,750 UP 1,150
SamyangFood 89,000 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 405,000 DN 3,000
KAL 27,200 0
TaekwangInd 984,000 UP 2,000
KCC 273,500 UP 12,500
SKBP 105,500 UP 3,000
BukwangPharm 22,800 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,400 UP 2,700
NEXENTIRE 7,680 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 140,000 UP 2,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 UP 130
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,210 UP 140
Daesang 25,850 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,540 DN 30
ORION Holdings 15,700 0
BoryungPharm 21,450 UP 300
L&L 14,950 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,500 UP 1,250
Shinsegae 279,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 285,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 76,700 DN 1,100
Hyosung 86,600 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,400 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 37,400 DN 300
HITEJINRO 35,500 DN 850
DOOSAN 49,700 DN 600
DL 86,700 UP 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 4,000
Yuhan 62,300 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,500 UP 100
KIA CORP. 87,100 UP 1,800
SK hynix 144,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 589,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 46,400 UP 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,000 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 189,500 UP 1,500
