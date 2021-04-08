LG Corp. 91,400 UP 100

Daewoong 31,750 UP 1,150

SamyangFood 89,000 UP 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 405,000 DN 3,000

KAL 27,200 0

TaekwangInd 984,000 UP 2,000

KCC 273,500 UP 12,500

SKBP 105,500 UP 3,000

BukwangPharm 22,800 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 74,400 UP 2,700

NEXENTIRE 7,680 UP 20

CHONGKUNDANG 140,000 UP 2,500

SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 UP 130

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,210 UP 140

Daesang 25,850 UP 150

SKNetworks 5,540 DN 30

ORION Holdings 15,700 0

BoryungPharm 21,450 UP 300

L&L 14,950 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 50,500 UP 1,250

Shinsegae 279,500 DN 4,000

Nongshim 285,500 UP 1,500

SGBC 76,700 DN 1,100

Hyosung 86,600 DN 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,400 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 37,400 DN 300

HITEJINRO 35,500 DN 850

DOOSAN 49,700 DN 600

DL 86,700 UP 1,300

CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 4,000

Yuhan 62,300 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,500 UP 100

KIA CORP. 87,100 UP 1,800

SK hynix 144,000 UP 500

Youngpoong 589,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 46,400 UP 1,400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,000 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 189,500 UP 1,500

