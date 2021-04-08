HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 200

Kogas 33,900 UP 250

Hanwha 31,000 UP 50

DB HiTek 56,100 UP 200

CJ 92,900 UP 300

JWPHARMA 29,300 0

LGInt 30,400 DN 350

Hyundai M&F INS 23,450 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 16,900 UP 1,150

SKTelecom 280,000 DN 1,000

SNT MOTIV 60,700 UP 600

POSCO CHEMICAL 160,000 DN 3,000

SAMSUNG C&T 128,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI WIA 80,500 UP 1,500

Hansae 20,300 DN 450

AmoreG 67,000 UP 900

HyundaiMtr 231,500 UP 1,500

SK Innovation 243,500 UP 11,000

DHICO 13,400 UP 450

Doosanfc 50,000 UP 1,200

PanOcean 6,190 UP 30

SK Discovery 58,800 UP 300

LS 65,700 UP 500

GC Corp 327,000 DN 500

GS E&C 45,400 UP 2,750

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 43,100 UP 900

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 657,000 UP 3,000

KPIC 304,000 UP 5,500

NHIS 12,250 UP 150

MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,300 UP 50

SKC 133,500 0

Binggrae 60,700 UP 300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,570 DN 10

POSCO 331,500 UP 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 73,300 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 189,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,950 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 3,760 DN 35

DB INSURANCE 46,250 0

LOTTE 33,500 0

(MORE)