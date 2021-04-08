Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 April 08, 2021

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 200
Kogas 33,900 UP 250
Hanwha 31,000 UP 50
DB HiTek 56,100 UP 200
CJ 92,900 UP 300
JWPHARMA 29,300 0
LGInt 30,400 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 23,450 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 16,900 UP 1,150
SKTelecom 280,000 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 60,700 UP 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 160,000 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG C&T 128,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 80,500 UP 1,500
Hansae 20,300 DN 450
AmoreG 67,000 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 231,500 UP 1,500
SK Innovation 243,500 UP 11,000
DHICO 13,400 UP 450
Doosanfc 50,000 UP 1,200
PanOcean 6,190 UP 30
SK Discovery 58,800 UP 300
LS 65,700 UP 500
GC Corp 327,000 DN 500
GS E&C 45,400 UP 2,750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 43,100 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 657,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 304,000 UP 5,500
NHIS 12,250 UP 150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,300 UP 50
SKC 133,500 0
Binggrae 60,700 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,570 DN 10
POSCO 331,500 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,300 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 189,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,950 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,760 DN 35
DB INSURANCE 46,250 0
LOTTE 33,500 0
(MORE)

