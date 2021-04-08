LotteChilsung 133,000 DN 2,000

SamsungElec 84,700 DN 900

GCH Corp 33,100 UP 150

Hanmi Science 59,000 UP 300

SamsungElecMech 192,500 DN 4,000

Hanssem 125,500 UP 8,500

HtlShilla 85,100 DN 500

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 UP 300

KSOE 130,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,550 UP 950

OCI 124,000 UP 2,500

GS Retail 37,650 UP 150

Ottogi 568,000 DN 3,000

IlyangPharm 33,450 UP 900

F&F 145,500 0

NamsunAlum 3,750 DN 60

MERITZ SECU 4,610 DN 10

HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,700 DN 200

S-Oil 79,700 DN 400

HDC HOLDINGS 12,600 UP 400

S-1 81,700 UP 100

LG Innotek 209,500 DN 4,000

ZINUS 81,700 UP 1,800

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 296,500 UP 6,000

HMM 30,500 0

Hanchem 256,000 UP 3,500

DWS 46,700 DN 100

LS ELECTRIC 61,600 DN 400

KorZinc 411,000 DN 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,560 UP 90

SYC 57,000 DN 200

HyundaiMipoDock 65,700 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 250,000 UP 4,000

IS DONGSEO 57,800 UP 2,200

Mobis 317,500 UP 17,000

KEPCO 23,850 DN 200

SamsungSecu 41,800 0

KG DONGBU STL 16,100 UP 300

HyundaiElev 45,550 DN 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,350 UP 200

