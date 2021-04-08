KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LotteChilsung 133,000 DN 2,000
SamsungElec 84,700 DN 900
GCH Corp 33,100 UP 150
Hanmi Science 59,000 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 192,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 125,500 UP 8,500
HtlShilla 85,100 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 UP 300
KSOE 130,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,550 UP 950
OCI 124,000 UP 2,500
GS Retail 37,650 UP 150
Ottogi 568,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 33,450 UP 900
F&F 145,500 0
NamsunAlum 3,750 DN 60
MERITZ SECU 4,610 DN 10
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,700 DN 200
S-Oil 79,700 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 12,600 UP 400
S-1 81,700 UP 100
LG Innotek 209,500 DN 4,000
ZINUS 81,700 UP 1,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 296,500 UP 6,000
HMM 30,500 0
Hanchem 256,000 UP 3,500
DWS 46,700 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 61,600 DN 400
KorZinc 411,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,560 UP 90
SYC 57,000 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 65,700 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 250,000 UP 4,000
IS DONGSEO 57,800 UP 2,200
Mobis 317,500 UP 17,000
KEPCO 23,850 DN 200
SamsungSecu 41,800 0
KG DONGBU STL 16,100 UP 300
HyundaiElev 45,550 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,350 UP 200
(MORE)
-
