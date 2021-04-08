KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 18,450 UP 200
SK 279,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 88,900 UP 3,000
Handsome 40,200 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 14,950 DN 50
COWAY 65,300 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 DN 3,000
IBK 9,160 DN 10
DONGSUH 31,750 DN 200
SamsungEng 14,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 21,900 UP 400
KT 27,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL206000 DN6000
LOTTE TOUR 19,500 DN 450
LG Uplus 12,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,300 DN 100
KT&G 81,200 UP 200
LG Display 25,000 DN 600
Kangwonland 25,150 DN 450
NAVER 381,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 548,000 UP 6,000
NCsoft 899,000 UP 31,000
KIWOOM 137,000 DN 1,500
DSME 28,300 UP 150
DSINFRA 10,500 UP 100
DWEC 7,000 UP 510
DongwonF&B 193,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 33,000 UP 300
LGH&H 1,585,000 UP 36,000
LGCHEM 810,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 28,100 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 156,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 311,500 UP 5,500
Huchems 22,450 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 129,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,700 DN 100
KIH 98,400 UP 4,000
