KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 40,500 DN 50
GS 39,050 UP 150
CJ CGV 26,900 DN 100
LIG Nex1 41,450 DN 650
Fila Holdings 43,100 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,650 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,320 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 257,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 10,200 0
POONGSAN 33,750 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 52,800 DN 800
LG HAUSYS 85,700 UP 1,700
Youngone Corp 39,300 UP 100
CSWIND 79,100 UP 3,600
GKL 16,050 DN 300
KOLON IND 62,300 0
HanmiPharm 327,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,760 DN 40
emart 170,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY498 00 UP1300
KOLMAR KOREA 55,800 DN 200
HANJINKAL 53,700 UP 2,200
DoubleUGames 63,900 DN 700
CUCKOO 129,500 UP 500
COSMAX 120,500 0
MANDO 66,200 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 61,300 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 41,200 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,700 DN 800
Netmarble 128,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S283000 0
ORION 127,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,950 UP 50
BGF Retail 159,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 255,000 UP 5,000
HDC-OP 29,800 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 10,600 DN 50
Big Hit 267,000 DN 9,000
(MORE)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
N. Korea moves submersible missile test stand barge: U.S. think tank