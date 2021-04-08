N. Korea slams Japan for referring to East Sea as 'Sea of Japan'
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday slammed Japan for using the term "Sea of Japan" to refer to the East Sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, accusing Tokyo of harboring a "wild ambition for invading Korea."
Earlier, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesperson used the name East Sea in a statement issued after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the waters. After protest from Japan, the U.S. military later changed the statement to call the waters the "Sea of Japan."
"Days ago, a deputy chief Cabinet secretary of Japan, at a recent press conference, insisted that 'Sea of Japan' is the only official term internationally recognized, saying it is inappropriate to use the term East Sea," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in commentary.
"This is a clear manifestation of the wild ambition for invading Korea, which is being pursued by the Japanese reactionaries seeking to turn whole Korea into their colony again while justifying the history of the Japanese imperialists' invasion of Korea," it said.
The KCNA added that the term Sea of Japan is "a criminal one representing the history of the Japanese imperialists' colonial rule, the outcome of Japan's policy of militaristic expansion and the synonym for the imperialist aggression."
"Japan must desist from the anachronistic history distortion and pursuance of territorial expansion," it said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says