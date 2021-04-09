-- Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat, Moon feels 'heavy sense of responsibility' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party, presidential office apologize over election defeat but stay mum on changing policies (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat, Moon apologizes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand,' ruling party leaders resign (Segye Times)

-- New daily coronavirus cases surpass 700 after 3 months (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea in chaos as it pushes to resume AstraZeneca vaccine rollout (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party accepts crushing defeat but shows no signs of change (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party leaders resign, likely to fill emergency response committee with pro-Moon officials (Hankook Ilbo)

-- New Seoul Mayor Oh's first day in office (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kakao to acquire fashion app Zigzag (Korea Economic Daily)

