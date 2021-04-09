Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 9.

Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat, Moon feels 'heavy sense of responsibility' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party, presidential office apologize over election defeat but stay mum on changing policies (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat, Moon apologizes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand,' ruling party leaders resign (Segye Times)
-- New daily coronavirus cases surpass 700 after 3 months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea in chaos as it pushes to resume AstraZeneca vaccine rollout (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party accepts crushing defeat but shows no signs of change (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party leaders resign, likely to fill emergency response committee with pro-Moon officials (Hankook Ilbo)
-- New Seoul Mayor Oh's first day in office (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao to acquire fashion app Zigzag (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon accepts defeats, acknowledges anger (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Oh Se-hoon returns as Seoul mayor after 10 years (Korea Herald)
-- Crushing by-elections defeat deflates Moon's reform, N.K. policies (Korea Times)
