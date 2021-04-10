Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 08:55 April 10, 2021

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 10.

Korean-language dailies

-- This era, politics want '830 generation' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4th wave of pandemic imminent with risk of 'doubling' in 1-2 weeks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Oh Se-hoon's Seoul city to reinvestigate real estate listed prices (Donga llbo)
-- Only one day after reform pledge, ruling party faces conflicts from inside (Segye Times)
-- U.S. excluded S. Korea from anti-China alliance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'MZ generation' who prioritize fairness, practicality rise as swing voters (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 81 first-term DP lawmakers issue 1st collective statement: We should not have nominated candidates for by-elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Fate at stake beyond win or loss; semiconductors become security themselves (Hankook Ilbo)
-- NPS, which sold 16 tln won worth of shares, likely to stop mass selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global corporate tax war: 'Tax snatching' has begun (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!