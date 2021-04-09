(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 9)

Its policy to phase out nuclear energy was determined dogmatically by Moon. Its government manipulated the outcome of a feasibility study on a revamped nuclear power plant to shut it down. Korea's world-leading atomic energy industry is at the risk of collapse. It showed a submissive attitude to North Korea and tried to cater to China, while shaking South Korea's security relations with the US and Japan. Cheong Wa Dae and the police intervened in the Ulsan mayoral election to get an old friend of Moon's elected. The trial on the case has been pending for more than a year. The current regime disbanded prosecution teams that investigated allegations involving those close to Moon.