(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 9)

More seriously, President Moon and his party have reneged on their promise to build a fair and just society. They seem to forget that they took power by taking advantage of candlelit rallies that eventually led to the impeachment of then President Park Geun-hye for corruption and abuse of power in 2017. Moon has concentrated on eliminating the "old evils" of the Park administration. But he has been long on words but short on action in advocating for fairness and justice. The ruling elite has become hypocritical by adopting a double standard, failing to keep the moral high ground.