Gov't pushes for wider use of encrypted personal numbers on entry logs to protect privacy
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government has issued revised guidelines on handwritten entry logs required at small businesses like restaurants for contact tracing purposes, as part of efforts to boost the use of encrypted personal numbers.
In February, the government rolled out the encrypted data service to better protect privacy, but it has been slow to take off, in part due to lack of public awareness campaigns.
The revised guidelines, released earlier this week, strongly recommend that people use their encrypted individual numbers, not their personal phone numbers, for visits to widely used business establishments, public offices and community centers. Businesses are allowed to skip identity checks on patrons to safeguard privacy.
The format of manual entry logs has been changed accordingly, demanding an encrypted personal number and allowing a personal phone number only as an alternative. The changed form can be downloaded on the websites of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and provincial governments for wider distribution.
The encrypted personal number, consisting of a combination of four numbers and two letters, can not be used for phone calls or text messaging and can be converted by authorities only when there is an urgent need to contact the holder of the number for virus-related reasons.
One can get his or her unique encrypted number on the QR code generating page of Naver, the country's biggest portal site, the popular messaging service KakaoTalk or the authentication application PASS. And the number will remain unchanged and valid until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
High-risk facilities and most business establishments, like cinemas, cafes and restaurants, have required visitors to submit either a QR-code based entry log or a handwritten one for quick tracing of possible contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Privacy concerns had been raised with the latter, as people were required to log their personal information, including a phone number, often on the same sheet of paper.
Information gathered through smartphone QR codes was found to be safe, as it is automatically deleted after four weeks.
"When people start to use their personalized safe number on a daily basis, concerns about the leakage of private information will naturally go away," Song Sang-hun from the Personal Information Protection Commission said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils prototype of first homegrown fighter aircraft KF-21
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
(News Focus) S. Korea sets milestone with first fighter prototype, but challenges remain
-
S. Korea unveils prototype of first homegrown fighter aircraft
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 700, stronger wave of pandemic looms